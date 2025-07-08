Patna Murder Case Breakthrough: Key Arrests and Police Action Unfold

In a significant breakthrough in the murder investigation of businessman Gopal Khemka, Bihar Police announced the arrest of the shooter involved in the crime. Addressing the media, Bihar ADG Kundan Krishnan confirmed that the accused shooter was apprehended and evidence against both him and the individual who contracted the killing, Ashok Sahu, has been secured.

DGP Vinay Kumar highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Special Task Force (STF) and Patna police who formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Utilizing crime scene clues, CCTV surveillance, and city-wide camera searches, they successfully identified and arrested the shooter. This swift police action has been lauded by SIT chief Diksha, who emphasized the importance of immediate groundwork and technical resources in progressing the investigation.

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary criticized the administration, attributing the tragic incident to negligence and calling for a stronger government resolve. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary assured the public that comprehensive inquiries are underway and that all involved will face severe consequences. In an earlier police encounter, one of the accused, an alleged arms supplier, was killed, marking the ongoing intensity of investigation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)