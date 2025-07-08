South Asia's Strategic Triangle: Potential Implications of China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh Convergence

In a significant statement, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan highlighted the potential impact on regional stability from a possible alignment between China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Speaking at the launch of the ORF Foreign Policy Survey in New Delhi, General Chauhan emphasized the security dynamics in the region.

The general underscored concerns about debt diplomacy in the Indian Ocean Region, which allows external powers to influence India. Such developments create vulnerabilities for the nation, especially with the frequent shifts in geopolitical equations and ideology in South Asia. A convergence of interests among China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh could further complicate regional stability.

General Chauhan also reflected on the global security landscape, describing it as being in a state of flux amid a transition between world orders. He noted the additional complexity introduced by the US stance. Discussing Myanmar, he pointed to regional economic instability and cautioned against foreign involvement, referencing Operation Sindoor as a historical lesson.

