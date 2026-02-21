Left Menu

Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region

Admiral Dinesh Tripathi discussed a consensus-based joint maritime mechanism in the Indian Ocean Region at the Goa Maritime Conclave 2026. Emphasizing cooperation and capacity-building, he highlighted previous initiatives and the need for real-time information exchange to combat challenges like narcotics trade, human trafficking, and maritime terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:32 IST
Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region
  • Country:
  • India

During the Goa Maritime Conclave 2026, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi emphasized the importance of consensus in developing a joint maritime mechanism among Indian Ocean Region (IOR) nations. He assured India's commitment to support partner countries in enhancing their maritime capabilities.

Admiral Tripathi cited the positive feedback from a past initiative, the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR, where personnel from ten IOR nations embarked on a unified naval mission, fostering a mutual understanding of maritime conditions. Based on this success, IOS SAGAR 2.0 is planned for this year.

He noted the vastness of the Indian Ocean poses surveillance challenges and stressed real-time information exchange to address issues like narcotics trade and maritime terrorism. Admiral Tripathi reiterated India's dedication to aiding partner nations with capacity-building efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

 India
2
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

 India
3
Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

 Global
4
Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026