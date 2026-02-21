Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region

During the Goa Maritime Conclave 2026, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi emphasized the importance of consensus in developing a joint maritime mechanism among Indian Ocean Region (IOR) nations. He assured India's commitment to support partner countries in enhancing their maritime capabilities.

Admiral Tripathi cited the positive feedback from a past initiative, the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR, where personnel from ten IOR nations embarked on a unified naval mission, fostering a mutual understanding of maritime conditions. Based on this success, IOS SAGAR 2.0 is planned for this year.

He noted the vastness of the Indian Ocean poses surveillance challenges and stressed real-time information exchange to address issues like narcotics trade and maritime terrorism. Admiral Tripathi reiterated India's dedication to aiding partner nations with capacity-building efforts.

