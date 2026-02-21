Uniting Forces: Tackling Maritime Threats in the Indian Ocean
Admiral Dinesh Tripathi emphasizes the need for unity among Indian Ocean nations to address maritime threats at the 5th Goa Maritime Conclave. He highlights challenges like piracy and trafficking, advocating for collaboration and technology to ensure regional security. Enhanced operations and future initiatives under India's leadership are discussed.
Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, stressed the importance of greater unity among Indian Ocean Region nations to combat modern maritime threats. Speaking at the Goa Maritime Conclave, he outlined key challenges including piracy, drug trafficking, and irregular migration, urging collaborative solutions.
The biennial conclave, attended by naval leaders from 14 countries, emphasized evolving from dialogue to actionable frameworks. Tripathi noted a decline in illegal fishing incidents due to enhanced patrols and improved surveillance but warned of persistent challenges requiring stronger legal frameworks and regional cooperation.
Tripathi called for leveraging technology and joint operations to enhance maritime security. Highlighting successful operations like Kurukuru, he urged for continual cooperation and innovation in shared defense strategies to protect livelihoods and ensure safe seas across the region.
