India's Ambitious Battery Energy Storage Expansion: Powering the Future

India is focusing on significantly increasing its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity with around 12,500 MW in the tendering process and 3,300 MW planned. The government is also targeting 3,000 MW of hydro pumped storage with aims to reach 50 GW in upcoming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Electricity Authority has announced that approximately 12,500 MW of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects are currently in the tendering phase, with an additional 3,300 MW in the pipeline. Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad revealed these figures while speaking at the India Energy Storage Week event.

The current BESS capacity stands at a modest 205 MW, highlighting a major opportunity for growth in the sector. As the government targets a significantly increased capacity, 42,000 MWh is anticipated to enter the tender stage.

Furthermore, efforts are underway to raise the hydro pumped storage project (PSP) capacity from the existing levels to 50 GW over the next 5-6 years, with upcoming targets set at 3,000 MW for the current year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

