Amit Shah's Future: From Politics to Vedas and Natural Farming

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared insights into his life after politics, indicating he will devote his time to the Vedas, Upanishads, and natural farming. This revelation came during the 'Sahkar Samvaad' held in Delhi, highlighting the significance of natural farming and the cooperative sector.

Shah stressed the importance of innovation in fertiliser use, encouraging the cooperative sector's involvement. He expressed aspirations to engage in natural farming, citing its scientific benefits. His remarks shed light on the potential role of cooperatives in promoting sustainable agriculture.

The collaborative achievements of cooperatives, such as farmers selling camel milk with medicinal benefits, were highlighted. Earlier, Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrated the Ministry of Cooperation's foundation day in Anand, calling for a nationwide cooperative expansion based on the five Ps: People, PACS, Platform, Policy, and Prosperity.