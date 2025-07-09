Left Menu

Amit Shah's Future: From Politics to Vedas and Natural Farming

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced plans for a post-political life focused on the Vedas, Upanishads, and natural farming at the 'Sahkar Samvaad' event. Shah emphasized the potential of the cooperative sector in enhancing natural farming and lauded cooperative achievements, urging the expansion of this movement nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 19:57 IST
Amit Shah's Future: From Politics to Vedas and Natural Farming
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/DD News) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared insights into his life after politics, indicating he will devote his time to the Vedas, Upanishads, and natural farming. This revelation came during the 'Sahkar Samvaad' held in Delhi, highlighting the significance of natural farming and the cooperative sector.

Shah stressed the importance of innovation in fertiliser use, encouraging the cooperative sector's involvement. He expressed aspirations to engage in natural farming, citing its scientific benefits. His remarks shed light on the potential role of cooperatives in promoting sustainable agriculture.

The collaborative achievements of cooperatives, such as farmers selling camel milk with medicinal benefits, were highlighted. Earlier, Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel celebrated the Ministry of Cooperation's foundation day in Anand, calling for a nationwide cooperative expansion based on the five Ps: People, PACS, Platform, Policy, and Prosperity.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025