Mizoram and Uttarakhand Lead the Pack in NITI Aayog's SDG Index 2023-24

Mizoram has achieved a significant milestone in the NITI Aayog's North Eastern Region SDG Index 2023-24, with all its 11 districts reaching 'Front Runner' status. The standout performer in the region is the Hnahthial district, which scored an impressive 81.4, trailed closely by Champhai with 79.8, according to the official release. Districts classified as Front Runners scored between 65 and 99, indicating Mizoram's progress in health, education, gender equality, clean water, and sustainable communities.

Joining Mizoram among the top performers are Sikkim and Tripura, with every district securing Front Runner status. The index is a pioneering district-level tool for assessing progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the Northeast. Despite this regional advancement, the NITI Aayog report noted slight setbacks in clean energy, inequality reduction, and responsible consumption efforts. Nevertheless, Mizoram remains at the forefront of the region's sustainable development push.

In contrast, Uttarakhand has emerged as a national leader, topping the 2023-24 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) index released by NITI Aayog. Addressing a public event in Haridwar, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the state's achievement, attributing it to a balanced growth strategy. Dhami expressed delight in Uttarakhand's national ranking as a reflection of its commitment to sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)