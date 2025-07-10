Left Menu

Indonesia Eyes Strategic US Trade Deal Amid Looming Tariffs

Indonesia's negotiations in Washington over impending U.S. tariffs were positive, with both nations discussing broader partnerships in critical minerals. Talks included tariffs, non-tariff barriers, and commercial collaborations. Indonesia aims to lower its duties on American goods and boost U.S. investments to $34 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 09:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 09:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Indonesia's latest discussions with U.S. officials in Washington about the impending tariffs turned out positive, as shared by the nation's chief negotiator. The talks focused on exploring an extended partnership in the critical minerals sector, with both countries gearing up for intensified discussions over the succeeding weeks.

Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The meeting aimed to address U.S. tariffs, non-tariff barriers, and seek commercial partnerships. Airlangga highlighted a mutual understanding and the pursuit of negotiations beneficial to both parties.

As a key player in the global trade scene, Indonesia proposed a significant cut in duties on American imports and promised increased U.S. investments, targeting a $34 billion mark. Initial agreements have been inked between Indonesian companies and U.S. firms, focusing on trades in energy, wheat, corn, and cotton.

