Race Against Time: India-EU Trade Negotiations Reach Crucial Stage

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic have engaged in significant discussions regarding a proposed trade agreement, as both parties aim to conclude negotiations swiftly, according to an official statement.

Sefcovic leads an EU delegation involved in these talks, emphasizing their importance in a social media post noting a 'two-day marathon of meetings' with Minister Goyal to push forward trade and investment dialogues.

Key unresolved issues remain, such as disparities in sectors including steel, carbon taxes, and automobiles. Resumed in June 2022 after an eight-year hiatus, the negotiations could significantly boost Indian exports if successfully implemented.

