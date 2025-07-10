Left Menu

Spiritual Devotion and Tradition Shine on Guru Purnima

Thousands gather at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri for a holy dip in the Ganga on Guru Purnima, marking the start of the Kanwar Yatra. Celebrations extend to other sacred sites, highlighting the reverence for Gurus across religions including Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:19 IST
Spiritual Devotion and Tradition Shine on Guru Purnima
Devotees taking dip in Ganga on Guru Purnima (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A multitude of devotees thronged the sacred banks of the Ganga River at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar to take a holy dip on the revered occasion of Guru Purnima. The overwhelming gathering reflected deep spiritual fervor as devotees marked the beginning of the Kanwar Yatra.

Rahul, an enthusiastic pilgrim, voiced his excitement to ANI, expressing hope for success in his academic pursuits. Suman from Delhi praised the spiritual atmosphere and arrangements, while veteran devotee Satish Kumar eagerly anticipated his 26th Kanwar Yatra.

Elsewhere, prayers resonated at Chhatarpur's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir, and the sacred Bhasma Aarti at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple captivated numerous devotees. The day, marking the transition from Ashadh to Sawan, underscores the pivotal role of Gurus, revered across cultures on this auspicious day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

