Mohan Bhagwat Advocates Vigilance and Unity Among Hindus

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for the unification and empowerment of Hindu society, emphasizing the importance of vigilance despite the absence of an immediate threat. He urged Hindu families to consider having at least three children, citing scientific concerns about declining fertility rates affecting societal continuity.

Bhagwat spoke vehemently against religious conversions by coercion or inducement and demanded the detection, deletion, and deportation of infiltrators. He hailed women's critical roles within households, advocating for training in self-defense and challenging patriarchal perceptions.

Highlighting the need for social harmony, Bhagwat warned against external forces working against India's unity. He urged respect for laws while seeking constitutional avenues for change and endorsed engaging various religious and social groups in fostering a united socio-cultural ethos.