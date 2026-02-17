Mohan Bhagwat Advocates Vigilance and Unity Among Hindus
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urged Hindu society to unite and empower itself, emphasizing vigilance is crucial. He suggested families have three children and called for deporting infiltrators and halting religious conversions. Bhagwat highlighted women's crucial roles, social harmony, and warned of external threats to India's unity.
- Country:
- India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for the unification and empowerment of Hindu society, emphasizing the importance of vigilance despite the absence of an immediate threat. He urged Hindu families to consider having at least three children, citing scientific concerns about declining fertility rates affecting societal continuity.
Bhagwat spoke vehemently against religious conversions by coercion or inducement and demanded the detection, deletion, and deportation of infiltrators. He hailed women's critical roles within households, advocating for training in self-defense and challenging patriarchal perceptions.
Highlighting the need for social harmony, Bhagwat warned against external forces working against India's unity. He urged respect for laws while seeking constitutional avenues for change and endorsed engaging various religious and social groups in fostering a united socio-cultural ethos.
ALSO READ
CBSE Board Exams Commence with Vigilance Against Misinformation
Heightened Vigilance Required Amid Growing Geopolitical Concerns Along Bangladesh Border
Strategic Vigilance in Kishtwar: Army's High-Alert Review
Operation Vigilance: Unveiling Terror Networks in Jammu's Chenab Valley
Odisha Vigilance arrests additional tahsildar for taking bribe