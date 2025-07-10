Left Menu

Deluge in Delhi NCR: Incessant Rain Unleashes Floods and Chaos

Continuous rainfall in Delhi NCR since last night has caused significant waterlogging, affecting transportation and daily life. The India Meteorological Department predicts further thunderstorms and rain. Meanwhile, heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in 85 deaths, mainly due to landslides and flash floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 10:19 IST
Visuals from the India Gate (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) are grappling with relentless rainfall that began on Wednesday evening, bringing relief from heat but also causing widespread waterlogging. Regions like Gurugram face significant disruptions as vehicles struggle through flooded streets.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain" for Delhi, with thunderstorms expected to persist over the next three days. Nearby areas like Gurugram anticipate similar weather conditions, with cloud cover and occasional thundershowers predicted.

Rajasthan's Ajmer and Haryana's Ambala also report severe waterlogging. The IMD warns such monsoon activities may continue over central India for a few more days. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh's monsoon fury claims 85 lives, as landslides and flash floods wreak havoc. The SDMA notes Mandi district as the most affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

