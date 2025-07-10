Left Menu

LIC Outpaces Private Insurers in Premium Growth in June 2025

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reported a 14.60% year-on-year increase in individual premiums for June 2025, surpassing the 12.12% growth recorded by private insurers. LIC collected Rs 5,313 crore in individual premiums, while private insurers accounted for Rs 8,408 crore. Total premium income for LIC declined by 3.43% to Rs 27,395 crore.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has posted a significant 14.60% year-on-year increase in individual premium collection in June 2025, outpacing the 12.12% growth rate of its private sector rivals, according to Life Insurance Council data released on Thursday.

In the month of June, LIC amassed Rs 5,313 crore in individual premiums, whereas 25 competing private sector companies collectively garnered Rs 8,408 crore. While the total number of policies issued by LIC declined from 14.65 lakh to 12.49 lakh compared to the previous year, individual policies were issued at 12.48 lakh, down from 14.62 lakh in 2024.

Despite a commendable rise in individual premiums, LIC's group premium income dropped by 7% to Rs 22,087 crore, and overall premium income fell by 3.43% to Rs 27,395 crore. Private insurers faced a sharper decline, with group premium income down by 19% to Rs 5,315 crore and total premium income decreasing by 2.45% to Rs 13,722 crore.

