Radio Kangan: Bridging Communities in Central Kashmir Through Empowerment

The Indian Army's latest initiative, Radio Kangan 88.4 FM, now airs in Wussan, Ganderbal, Central Kashmir, aiming to connect with the local youth. By offering a platform dedicated to public service outreach, the radio station intends to encompass education, culture, and entrepreneurship, emphasizing the importance of community involvement.

The station's core mission is establishing a direct communication link with younger generations. Radio Kangan leverages the power of radio's vast reach, even in remote areas, to disseminate information about government schemes and social welfare initiatives.

Serving Ganderbal and surrounding regions of Central Kashmir, Radio Kangan amplifies often-overlooked voices, empowering communities to raise issues and share success stories. It plays a critical role in the Amarnath Yatra by ensuring public safety and providing real-time pilgrim updates.

Beyond information dissemination, Radio Kangan is a cultural hub showcasing local music, folklore, and inspiring resilience stories. RJ Mudasir from the station points out its potential in combating unemployment by offering local talent a platform for recognition.

The station bridges communities and government, highlighting unique local issues that national and commercial stations overlook. RJ Tarannum celebrates the platform for recognizing her talent and its role in diverting youth from negative paths towards better opportunities.

Video content editor, Adil Rasool, echoes appreciation for this initiative, noting the opportunities it offers youth to escape digital addiction. Local resident Manzoor Ahmad emphasizes community radio's potential in ensuring accessible information for all, heralding a new era of communication in Central Kashmir.

