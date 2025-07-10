Forging Ties: Omar Abdullah and Mamata Banerjee Collaborate to Boost Tourism and Trade

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended a high-profile conference with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Howrah on Thursday. His presence underscored a heartfelt appreciation for Banerjee's empathetic support during critical moments for J&K, particularly regarding its historical political challenges and recent terror incidents.

During a joint press conference, Abdullah reflected on the implications of the 2019 abrogation of Article 370, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack, and the consequential Operation Sindoor. His visit primarily focused on fostering potential economic synergies between J&K and West Bengal in tourism, trade, and industrial growth.

Banerjee accepted Abdullah's invitation to explore J&K post the Pooja festival. Emphasizing cultural and economic ties, she expressed her admiration for Kashmir and encouraged West Bengal tourists to visit. Banerjee also advocated for collaborative efforts in tourism, technical education, and industrialisation between the two states.

