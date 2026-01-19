Left Menu

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tantrum Reverberates Globally

Global markets react to President Trump's tariff threat on eight European nations linked to a Greenland deal. Key European states denounce the move as blackmail. The euro dips, and geopolitical tensions rise. Capital Economics outlines potential GDP impacts on the UK and Germany due to increased tariffs.

Donald Trump

Global markets are reeling as President Donald Trump issues a bold tariff threat against eight European nations, linking the economic measures to a controversial desire for the United States to purchase Greenland. Trump's declaration, made in late Sunday trading, has led to significant euro depreciation and prompted concerns across European capitals.

In response, major European Union countries labeled the tariff threats as a form of blackmail. Notably, France has proposed a suite of economic countermeasures, aiming to mitigate the potential impacts. Initial market reactions in Asia-Pacific saw the euro fall to its weakest point since November, thereby affecting other currencies such as sterling and fortifying the yen.

Economists note that the wider implications could pressure the US dollar as market uncertainties persist. Amid these geopolitical tensions, European defense and tech stocks appear poised for gains, while concerns about Greenland and other international disputes add to an already fragile global market outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

