Community Unites in Relief Effort Following Mandi District Disaster

As the administration spearheads relief operations in Mandi district's Seraj assembly constituency following a natural disaster, local communities and organizations are stepping up to support affected populations. In a significant gesture of solidarity, the Bara zone from Nadaun Assembly, Hamirpur district, has dispatched essential relief materials to those in need.

The supplies include sacks of flour, rice, sugar, gram dal, maize, oil, potatoes, and miscellaneous items like shoes, kitchenware, and hygiene products. These were officially handed over to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu during his visit to Thunag on Thursday by prominent community members, including former political figures and dedicated volunteers.

The Chief Minister expressed his gratitude for the communal spirit, highlighting the donations as a testament to societal sensitivity and unity. He announced that the relief items will be distributed by Mandi's Deputy Commissioner to families displaced by the flash floods and heavy rains that ravaged the region on June 30 and July 1, leaving many residents recounting tales of destruction and survival. During a joint inspection with Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, the area's dire situation was acknowledged, emphasizing the need for a special relief package from the Union Ministers.

