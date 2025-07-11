U.S. Trump Imposes 35% Tariff on Canadian Imports

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a significant step by imposing a 35% tariff on goods imported from Canada. The policy is set to be enforced starting August 1, sparking discussions about its potential implications for the North American trade landscape.

This move marks a critical shift in trade policy between the United States and its neighboring country, Canada. Analysts suggest that this tariff could lead to increased costs for consumers and businesses that rely on Canadian imports.

The decision has already elicited strong reactions from various stakeholders, with many in the industry expressing concern over the potential for economic repercussions. The long-term impact on U.S.-Canada trade relations remains uncertain as discussions continue.