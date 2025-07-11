Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Impact on Global Markets

Global stocks tumbled after President Donald Trump intensified tariffs against Canada, with the ripple effects hitting Europe. Tariff uncertainties continue to unsettle markets as investors shift towards safe havens like gold, while the U.S. dollar sees mixed movements amid ongoing trade negotiations with global allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:45 IST
Trump's Tariff Tsunami: Impact on Global Markets
Trump

Global stock markets witnessed a downturn on Friday, influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump's escalation of tariff measures against Canada, which placed Europe in jeopardy. This move guided investors towards safer assets such as gold. The Canadian dollar plummeted following Trump's announcement of a 35% tariff on all Canadian imports starting August 1. Concurrently, the European Union was expected to receive a similar notice shortly.

Further complicating international business climates, Trump proposed blanket tariffs of 15% to 20% on various nations, a significant hike from the customary 10% baseline rate. This broad tariff extension shook countries like Brazil, which now faces a hefty 50% tariff, impacting industries such as copper, pharmaceuticals, and semiconductors. Despite isolated volatility in particular currency and commodity sectors, the overall market response has been subdued, maintaining the VIX volatility index at its lowest since February.

In Europe, the STOXX 600 index, after rising 2% this week, fell by 0.8%. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell by 0.4% to 0.5%, indicating a reduction from recent record highs. City Index strategist Fiona Cincotta noted that the market might not react until concrete data emerges. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar experienced slight strengthening against major currencies, further influenced by Trump's postponement of tariff deadlines in an attempt to negotiate with global trade partners.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025