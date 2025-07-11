Skydance Eyes Acquisition of Free Press
Entertainment company Skydance is reportedly in preliminary discussions to acquire the Free Press, according to the New York Times. This potential acquisition highlights Skydance's interest in expanding its media influence by branching out into the realm of press and journalism.
This potential move signals Skydance's strategy to diversify its portfolio beyond its established roots in film and television production.
Industry insiders suggest this acquisition could broaden Skydance's reach and influence in the journalism and media landscape.
