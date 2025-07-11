Left Menu

Skydance Eyes Acquisition of Free Press

Entertainment company Skydance is reportedly in preliminary discussions to acquire the Free Press, according to the New York Times. This potential acquisition highlights Skydance's interest in expanding its media influence by branching out into the realm of press and journalism.

Updated: 11-07-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Entertainment powerhouse Skydance has set its sights on expanding its media empire. According to sources cited by the New York Times, the company is currently in preliminary negotiations to acquire the Free Press.

This potential move signals Skydance's strategy to diversify its portfolio beyond its established roots in film and television production.

Industry insiders suggest this acquisition could broaden Skydance's reach and influence in the journalism and media landscape.

