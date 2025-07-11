Record Customs Duties Propel U.S. to Budget Surplus Despite Rising Deficit

The U.S. Treasury unveiled a significant financial milestone this Friday, reporting that gross customs duties surged to an unprecedented $27.2 billion in June. This windfall, courtesy of President Donald Trump's escalating tariffs, coupled with calendar adjustments, resulted in a rare federal budget surplus of $27 billion for the month.

Despite this surplus, fiscal health on a larger scale shows a more intricate picture. Adjusting for calendar shifts, the Treasury indicated that June would have displayed a $70 billion budget deficit. The overall annual deficit remained on the rise, jumping 5% to $1.337 trillion, as increases in health care, Social Security, and defense spending continue to mount.

With ambitions to collect $300 billion in tariffs by the end of 2025, the Trump administration aims to implement steeper, wide-ranging tariffs. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested this aggressive tariff strategy could significantly boost revenues, but the long-term fiscal impact remains uncertain.