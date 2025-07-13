Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes As Drunk Driver Runs Over Five in Delhi

A speeding car, allegedly driven by a drunk driver, ran over five people sleeping on a footpath in Delhi's Vasant Vihar, injuring them severely. Police have arrested the driver, Utsav Shekhar, who faces legal action. The incident highlights the perils of drunk driving in urban areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 12:42 IST
Photo of the mangled car involved in the accident (Photo credit/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding car in Delhi's Vasant Vihar led to a horrific accident earlier this week, injuring five individuals. Narayani, one of the victims, recounted the terrifying incident, stating she lost consciousness after the crash. She, along with her family, faced serious injuries as the car ran over them while they slept on the footpath.

Another victim, Ramchander, detailed how they were all asleep when the tragedy struck at around 1 AM. He expressed concerns about the safety of pedestrians and called for action against the driver. Two were initially hurt, followed by further injuries to his wife, marking the night as a traumatic turn of events.

Delhi Police identified Utsav Shekhar as the accused driver. He was allegedly intoxicated and has been taken into custody. The accident occurred at approximately 01:45 AM on June 9, with a white Audi striking the unsuspecting victims before hitting a truck. Legal proceedings are underway as police emphasize the importance of addressing drunk driving.

