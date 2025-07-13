Left Menu

Inauguration of Assam's Revolutionary Aqua Tech Park

Assam has launched its pioneering Aqua Tech Park, a hub of advanced water and fishery technologies, inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Sonapur. The park is a concerted effort by the NGO Kolong Kopili, NABARD, ICAR, CIFA, Fishery Department, and Selco Foundation.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the park's role in empowering the state's fish farmers with state-of-the-art technologies to boost production and provide economic benefits. Despite Assam's numerous rivers, the state's fish industry is largely reliant on supplies from Andhra Pradesh.

Applauding Kolong Kopili's efforts, Sarma highlighted the organization's work over 17 years in training farmers with modern techniques. He noted that between 2019 and 2024, Assam doubled its fish production, becoming the fourth-largest fish-producing state. The new park is expected to further enhance these gains, invigorating the local economy.

