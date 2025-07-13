Left Menu

UNESCO Honors Shivaji's Legacy: 12 Forts Join World Heritage List

UNESCO has recognized Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 12 forts, including 11 in Maharashtra and one in Tamil Nadu, as World Heritage Sites. Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised the decision, celebrating it as a milestone that honors India's cultural heritage and Shivaji Maharaj's enduring legacy of unity, development, and individual respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:14 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

UNESCO has elevated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 12 forts to World Heritage status, a move hailed by Union Minister Piyush Goyal as a tribute to the Maratha king's lasting influence. Goyal emphasized Shivaji's contributions to national unity and development, highlighting his role in promoting 'swaraj' and respect for all individuals.

The announcement, made during the 47th Session of the World Heritage Committee, marks a historic achievement. India's nomination, titled 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India,' has become the country's 44th recognized property. This accolade underscores India's rich cultural legacy, showcasing the architectural and historical continuity of the Maratha era.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders, including Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, applauded this milestone. The rigorous nomination process involved technical meetings with advisory bodies and site reviews by ICOMOS, culminating with the World Heritage Committee's decision at UNESCO's Paris headquarters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

