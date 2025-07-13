Left Menu

Government Eases Sulphur Rules: A Strategic Shift in India's Power Sector

The Indian government has relaxed sulphur emission rules for coal-fired power plants, exempting 79% of India's thermal power capacity from mandatory FGD installation, focusing compliance based on location. This decision, informed by scientific studies, aims to lower electricity costs and maintain environmental protection effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has opted to relax sulphur emission regulations for coal-fired power plants, citing economic and scientific factors. Exempting 79% of thermal power plants from mandatory installation of flue-gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems, the move primarily targets plants in highly populated or critically polluted areas.

A series of studies by reputable institutions, including IIT Delhi and the National Institute of Advanced Studies, guided this decision by demonstrating that most regions in India stay within national sulphur dioxide levels. Officials argued this strategy would lower electricity costs by 25-30 paise per unit without compromising environmental commitments.

Observers in the power industry welcomed the changes, highlighting that it would alleviate considerable financial burdens while supporting consumer affordability. Government officials emphasized that this is not a rollback of commitments but a recalibrated, evidence-based approach. An affidavit detailing these findings is set to be presented in court, reinforcing the legality and necessity of the adjusted regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

