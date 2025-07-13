Ujjwal Nikam's Rajya Sabha Nomination: A Milestone in Public Service

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has praised the nomination of Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to the Rajya Sabha. Mr. Fadnavis extended his heartfelt congratulations for Nikam's transition from courtrooms to the parliamentary arena, expressing gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this significant nomination.

Renowned for his prosecution efforts in terrorism and national security cases, Nikam has gained prominence through high-profile cases such as the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the 1993 Bombay blasts. "Prime Minister Modi consistently supports nationalist figures," noted CM Fadnavis, celebrating Nikam's new role in Parliament.

Nikam expressed his gratitude to President Murmu and recounted a humorous telephonic conversation with PM Modi, who conveyed the news of his nomination in Marathi. Alongside Nikam, former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, veteran social worker C Sadanandan Master, and historian Meenakshi Jain also received nominations, recognizing their contributions to public service and scholarship.