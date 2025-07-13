EU Climate Chief Urges China to Lead in Emission Reduction
EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra calls on China to lead in reducing emissions and lessening reliance on coal. During talks in Beijing, he emphasized the urgency of cutting emissions, as China continues to expand coal power plants despite the climate crisis. EU-Chinese cooperation is sought ahead of COP30.
EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra has called upon China to take more significant leadership in combating climate change. He stressed the urgency of reducing emissions and curtailing China's dependence on coal during high-level talks held in Beijing. Hoekstra's discussions aimed to persuade China to halt construction of new coal-fired plants.
The request comes at a time when China, the world's largest greenhouse gas emitter, is increasing its pipeline of coal power projects. According to a Greenpeace report, China approved 11.29 gigawatts of new coal power plants in the first three months of this year, surpassing approvals from the first half of 2024.
Hoekstra also indicated that although the EU is open to signing a joint climate declaration with China, such a commitment hinges on Beijing's dedication to substantial emission reductions. The EU hopes to secure cooperation with China ahead of the COP30 U.N. climate conference in Brazil this November.
