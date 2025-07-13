Left Menu

Harsh Vardhan Shringla Receives Rajya Sabha Nomination: A Rare Honour

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla expressed gratitude for his nomination to the Rajya Sabha by President Droupadi Murmu. He views the role as an opportunity to further serve the nation through Parliament after a 40-year governmental career and grassroots work in North Bengal.

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu as he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Sunday. Shringla emphasized it as a "rare honour," extending his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to serve the country through the parliamentary institution.

Having dedicated approximately 40 years to the Indian government, Shringla returned to his roots in North Bengal, working at the grassroots level. He believes his new role as a Rajya Sabha member provides an additional platform to articulate the views of his constituents and address national issues.

Alongside Shringla, Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, veteran social worker C. Sadanandan Master, and historian Meenakshi Jain were also nominated by the President of India for the Rajya Sabha. These nominations, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, aim to fill vacancies and recognize contributions in various fields.

