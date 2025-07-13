Election Controversy: Foreign Nationals Alleged in Bihar Voter List

Prashant Kishor, the founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has expressed significant reservations regarding the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar. According to Kishor, the process has unveiled the presence of individuals from Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar in the electoral rolls, sparking concerns about the validity of past Lok Sabha elections.

Kishor directly questioned the ECI's admission of such names in the voter lists, specifically targeting the Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He raised queries about the state's administration and law enforcement, emphasizing how non-nationals continue to reside and utilize facilities in Bihar, subsequently gaining voting rights.

In contrast, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav dismissed the allegations, equating them with unfounded rumors. Yadav demanded evidence, pointing out the EC's sources allegedly identified non-nationals possessing legal documents during their voter list audit. The final voter list rectifications are expected to conclude by September 30, 2025, ahead of the state's Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)