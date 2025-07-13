Left Menu

Gujarat's Swift Road Restoration: 62% Potholes Fixed Post-Monsoon

Gujarat tackles post-monsoon road damage with 62% of potholes and over 50% of patchworks repaired. Guided by CM Bhupendra Patel, the state's Road and Building Department is efficiently restoring roads, minimizing public inconvenience and ensuring smooth transportation as quality inspections continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:44 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following extensive monsoon damage, Gujarat's roads are undergoing rapid restoration, with 62% of potholes fixed and substantial progress in patchwork repairs. Under the directive of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Road and Building Department is executing urgent repairs to ensure hassle-free commutes for citizens.

Gujarat boasts over 1.19 lakh km of road infrastructure, including state, panchayat, and national highways. Of the roads needing attention post-monsoon, 51% requiring minor patchwork and 40% needing major work have been addressed. These efforts include diverse repair methods, like concrete and asphalt fixes, to cover minor and major road damages.

Route diversions were inevitable on 183 roads due to rain damage, but quality control inspections have been conducted on 154. With 12 roads fully reconstructed and multiple alternate routes available, the department is keen on maintaining smooth transportation flow while continuing repairs on 41 roads under diversion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

