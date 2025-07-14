Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

A bombing of the Cano Limon-Covenas Oil Pipeline in Colombia has resulted in a halt to operations, the pipeline's operator Cenit confirmed. The attack took place in the rural area of Saravena, Arauca, and has led to a suspension of oil pumping between fields and the Caribbean coast.

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or injuries from the bombing. Cenit has activated a contingency plan to address potential oil spills and environmental damage while efforts to resume operations are underway.

The attack has not been attributed to any specific group. However, the National Liberation Army and FARC dissidents, who rejected the peace agreement with the government, are active in the region and have been linked to past assaults on the pipeline.