Left Menu

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

The Cano Limon-Covenas Oil Pipeline in Colombia was bombed, leading to a suspension of operations. No casualties were reported, and a contingency plan was activated to mitigate environmental impact. Authorities remain uncertain about the perpetrators, although guerrilla groups are known to operate in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 14-07-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 05:32 IST
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Colombia

A bombing of the Cano Limon-Covenas Oil Pipeline in Colombia has resulted in a halt to operations, the pipeline's operator Cenit confirmed. The attack took place in the rural area of Saravena, Arauca, and has led to a suspension of oil pumping between fields and the Caribbean coast.

Fortunately, there were no reported casualties or injuries from the bombing. Cenit has activated a contingency plan to address potential oil spills and environmental damage while efforts to resume operations are underway.

The attack has not been attributed to any specific group. However, the National Liberation Army and FARC dissidents, who rejected the peace agreement with the government, are active in the region and have been linked to past assaults on the pipeline.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025