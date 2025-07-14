China's Markets Tread Carefully Amid Tariff Woes and Growth Anticipation
China and Hong Kong stocks slightly rose as market participants cautiously welcomed positive trade data while awaiting GDP figures. Despite predictions of reaching the 5% annual growth target, threats of U.S. tariffs continue to create uncertainty. Innovations in policy and economic growth in the second half are anticipated.
In a cautious market reaction, China's and Hong Kong stocks saw modest gains on Monday, buoyed by positive trade data, as investors awaited vital GDP figures amid continuous tariff threats.
The blue-chip CSI300 Index in China inched up 0.1%, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%, nearing its peak since October. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.3%, with noticeable oscillation between gains and losses, while the tech index advanced by 0.7%.
Fresh trade data revealed a rebound in export activities, capitalizing on a fragile tariff truce between China and the U.S. Analysts predict GDP growth will hit 5.1% in the second quarter, putting China's economy on track for its 5% annual growth target despite upcoming U.S. tariff pressures. Optimistic views persist on risk assets, particularly in banking and energy sectors, whereas the property sector experienced downturns.
