China's Markets Tread Carefully Amid Tariff Woes and Growth Anticipation

In a cautious market reaction, China's and Hong Kong stocks saw modest gains on Monday, buoyed by positive trade data, as investors awaited vital GDP figures amid continuous tariff threats.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index in China inched up 0.1%, and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3%, nearing its peak since October. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index added 0.3%, with noticeable oscillation between gains and losses, while the tech index advanced by 0.7%.

Fresh trade data revealed a rebound in export activities, capitalizing on a fragile tariff truce between China and the U.S. Analysts predict GDP growth will hit 5.1% in the second quarter, putting China's economy on track for its 5% annual growth target despite upcoming U.S. tariff pressures. Optimistic views persist on risk assets, particularly in banking and energy sectors, whereas the property sector experienced downturns.

