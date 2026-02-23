EU-U.S. Trade Deal in Limbo Amid Tariff Concerns

The European Union is preparing to pause the ratification process for its trade agreement with the United States, according to reports from Bloomberg News. EU officials are requesting more information from President Donald Trump's administration regarding its newly implemented tariff program.

The decision to freeze the trade deal comes at a time of increasing scrutiny and concern over U.S. trade policies, which have sparked tensions between the transatlantic partners.

As of now, Reuters has been unable to verify the Bloomberg report. This development could lead to further complications in EU-U.S. economic relations as both parties navigate the evolving trade landscape.

