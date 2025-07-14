Twin Railway Blazes: Tirupati and Tiruvallur Fires Erupt Over Consecutive Days

A fire broke out in the stationed coaches of the Hisar-Tirupati Special Train at Tirupati Railway Station on Monday, according to Indian Railways. Southern Central Railway reported that the fire was extinguished without affecting other train services from the station.

The fire started during the shunting of the empty Hisar-Tirupati train into the stabling yard. It was detected in a general coach, which was promptly isolated from the rest, and firefighting measures were carried out. Investigations to determine the cause are ongoing, Railway PRO stated.

No casualties were reported. Meanwhile, in a similar incident on Sunday, a freight train carrying diesel caught fire near Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, causing significant service disruption and emergency evacuations. Southern Railway has since restored some train movements, though repairs continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)