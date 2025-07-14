R Doraiswamy Appointed as New Chief of Life Insurance Corporation
R Doraiswamy has been named MD & CEO of Life Insurance Corporation of India for three years, starting August 2025. This appointment comes after recommendation by the Financial Services Institutions Bureau and follows the interim leadership of Sat Pal Bhanoo.
- Country:
- India
The government has selected R Doraiswamy to lead the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), as announced on Monday. The Department of Financial Services confirmed this decision after the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by the Prime Minister, gave its approval.
Doraiswamy will serve as Managing Director and CEO of LIC for three years, with his term concluding on August 28, 2028, when he reaches 62 years. The Financial Services Institutions Bureau had recommended him for the position on June 11.
Following the end of Siddhartha Mohanty's term on June 7, the government appointed Sat Pal Bhanoo as interim MD & CEO until September 7, 2025. Doraiswamy will join an executive team composed of four managing directors along with the CEO and MD.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Leadership Shifts in Puri After Rath Yatra Tragedy: New Appointments Amid Inquiry
BJP Turmoil in Telangana: Raja Singh Resigns Over Leadership Appointments
Jharkhand Court Criticizes Delay in Teacher Appointments
Supreme Court Intervention in Tamil Nadu University Appointments
Judicial Appointments in Limbo: Lawyer Withdraws Consent