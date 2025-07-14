President's Unscheduled Visit to Support Harassment Victim at AIIMS
President Droupadi Murmu visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar's burn unit to check the condition of a student who self-immolated due to alleged harassment by a professor. During her unscheduled visit, Murmu expressed concern and informed reporters about the modern treatments being administered to the severely injured student.
President Droupadi Murmu made an unplanned stop at the burn unit of AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday, where she visited a 20-year-old college student who set herself on fire following alleged sexual harassment from a college professor. The incident has raised public concern regarding institutional response to harassment allegations.
The student, a second-year Integrated B.Ed candidate of Fakir Mohan College in Balasore, sustained 95% burns after reportedly receiving no action on her complaint against the professor. Originally treated at Balasore District Headquarters Hospital, she was later transferred to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced medical care.
During Murmu's visit, Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, executive director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, briefed her on the student's condition, mentioning that she remains on a ventilator. The President, accompanied by prominent Odisha officials, also met with the student's family, emphasizing emotional support and expressing her determination to assist further upon the student's recovery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
