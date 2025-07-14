BIMSTEC Ports Conclave: Paving the Path for Maritime Progress

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated the second edition of the BIMSTEC Ports Conclave. This event, aimed at strengthening regional maritime connectivity and cooperation, plays a pivotal role in the sustainable development of the Bay of Bengal region.

Policy makers, maritime experts, port authorities, and stakeholders from all seven BIMSTEC member nations gathered to discuss strategies for port-led industrialisation, digital integration, and skill development. The event set the stage for a future of enhanced cruise tourism and economic zones, emphasizing joint feasibility studies and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).

The Conclave also focused on operationalising the BIMSTEC Maritime Transport Agreement, addressing infrastructure and coordination challenges, and exploring opportunities in global supply chain shifts. The discussions outlined a roadmap to position the Bay of Bengal as a resilient hub for regional and global trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)