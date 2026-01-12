Unlocking Lakshadweep's Blue Economy: Innovations in Fisheries and Mariculture

On Monday, the Lakshadweep administration announced measures to enhance entrepreneurship, technology, and investment in its fisheries and mariculture sectors. During the 'Matsya Mela' in Kavaratti, Fisheries Secretary Raj Thilak, IFS, discussed initiatives to strengthen the tuna and seaweed value chains, ornamental fisheries, and marine cage fish farming.

Organized by the Lakshadweep Krishi Vigyan Kendra alongside the Lakshadweep Fisheries Department, the event emphasized innovation-led growth. Thilak emphasized initiatives encouraging startups and fisheries-based entrepreneurship to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for the island's youth and women.

He highlighted efforts to bolster fisheries infrastructure and value chains, enhancing production and export potential to aid socio-economic growth in Lakshadweep's coastal communities. Focus was placed on advanced technologies and private sector involvement to unlock the islands' blue economy potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)