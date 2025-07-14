Left Menu

Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh Appointed as Governor of Haryana, Calls for Progress and Responsibility

Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh is appointed as the Governor of Haryana, emphasizing the state's economic strides and the importance of agriculture. He acknowledges the responsibility of advising the government. Additionally, Pasupathi Ashok Gajpathi Raju and Kavinder Gupta receive new gubernatorial positions in Goa and Ladakh, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:09 IST
Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh Appointed as Governor of Haryana, Calls for Progress and Responsibility
Newly appointed governor of Haryana Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh has been appointed as the new Governor of Haryana, a move formalized by President Droupadi Murmu. In his statement on Monday, Ghosh emphasized the active nature of the position, praising Haryana for its high per capita income and the industrious nature of its people. He particularly noted the important role of agriculture in the state's economy.

Ghosh reiterated that the governor's role is significant, stressing the strides Haryana has made. He highlighted that the current leadership is committed to advancing the state's welfare. As the new constitutional head, Ghosh expressed his responsibility to counsel for the state's development and upliftment.

Alongside Ghosh's appointment, President Murmu announced Pasupathi Ashok Gajpathi Raju as the governor of Goa and Kavinder Gupta as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, succeeding Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd). Mishra, a former brigadier with a decorated army career, previously held the position of the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh before transitioning to LG of Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025