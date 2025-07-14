Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh Appointed as Governor of Haryana, Calls for Progress and Responsibility

Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh has been appointed as the new Governor of Haryana, a move formalized by President Droupadi Murmu. In his statement on Monday, Ghosh emphasized the active nature of the position, praising Haryana for its high per capita income and the industrious nature of its people. He particularly noted the important role of agriculture in the state's economy.

Ghosh reiterated that the governor's role is significant, stressing the strides Haryana has made. He highlighted that the current leadership is committed to advancing the state's welfare. As the new constitutional head, Ghosh expressed his responsibility to counsel for the state's development and upliftment.

Alongside Ghosh's appointment, President Murmu announced Pasupathi Ashok Gajpathi Raju as the governor of Goa and Kavinder Gupta as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, succeeding Brigadier BD Mishra (Retd). Mishra, a former brigadier with a decorated army career, previously held the position of the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh before transitioning to LG of Ladakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)