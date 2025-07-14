Visakhapatnam Port Set for Transformation with Rs 276 Crore Capacity Boost

In a substantial move towards upgrading India's maritime infrastructure, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, announced a slew of projects worth more than Rs 276 crores at Visakhapatnam Port. The launch included six new developments exceeding Rs 116 crores, designed to augment the port's capacity.

The ambitious initiatives feature the construction of a B-Ramp and a new finger jetty in the fishing harbor, enhancing cargo handling and supporting local fishermen. Additional projects like breasting dolphins and a new linkage for the Ambedkar Centenary Flyover aim to modernize port facilities.

Complementing the infrastructure boost, projects over Rs 159.96 crores were also inaugurated, focusing on safety and operational efficacy. These include a second Oil Refinery Berth and modern digital systems like RFID-based management and Vessel Traffic Management, positioning Visakhapatnam as a global maritime hub under PM Modi's 'One Nation-One Port' vision.