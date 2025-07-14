Left Menu

Delhi Eases Pollution Compliance for Small Green Industries

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee will enable automatic operational clearance for 'green category' industries by August 2025 if no response is given within 20 days. This initiative seeks to reduce waiting times and streamline permissions, fostering growth among non-polluting, small-scale industries in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:11 IST
Representational Image (Photo/dpcc.delhigovt). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant relief for small-scale industries categorized as non-polluting, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has announced a new policy effective from August 1, 2025. Industries under the 'green category' will automatically receive operational clearances if the DPCC fails to respond within 20 days of application, according to an official statement.

The order specifies that industries not requiring pollution control equipment — those deemed 'green' — will benefit from this streamlined process. If the DPCC does not respond within the stipulated period, permission will be considered granted. This initiative aims to eliminate lengthy waiting periods for the 'Consent to Operate' needed by such units.

Industries expected to benefit include small factories, packing units, and service centers, which have minimal environmental impact. These businesses will no longer face tedious paperwork or delays for approvals. The DPCC's decision is part of efforts to ease business operations and foster the growth of small industries. Additionally, as of May 23, registration on the DPCC's Dust Portal is mandatory for construction sites, to ensure adherence to dust control measures, according to a letter from the Environment Minister's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

