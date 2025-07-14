Left Menu

EU Proposes CAP Reform to Favor Small Farmers

The EU is set to propose capping subsidies a single farmer can receive annually, aiming to redistribute funds towards smaller farms. The draft suggests a cap of 100,000 euros per year and reducing payments above specific thresholds. The proposal is part of the EU's upcoming budget for 2028-2034.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:31 IST
EU Proposes CAP Reform to Favor Small Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is preparing to unveil a significant reform to the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), aiming to cap subsidies for individual farmers at 100,000 euros annually. This move seeks to address the disproportionate distribution of funds and prioritize support for smaller agricultural enterprises.

The draft proposal, set for publication on Wednesday, outlines a tiered reduction approach. It suggests that farmers receiving over 20,000 euros annually will face a 25% cut on additional funds, while those exceeding 50,000 euros and 75,000 euros will see reductions of 50% and 75% respectively.

This reform attempt follows previous efforts blocked by EU governments due to concerns over farming industries. Approval from EU countries and the European Parliament is required for the budget covering 2028-2034. The proposal also emphasizes eco-friendly targets and local conditions for subsidy eligibility.

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

Global Markets Fluctuate Amid New Tariff Threats

 Global
2
Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

Trump Celebrates Triumph, Reflects on Past Near-Tragedy at MetLife Stadium

 Global
3
Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Triumph: Palmer Steals the Show at Club World Cup

 Global
4
Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

Bombing Halts Oil Flow in Colombia's Key Pipeline

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025