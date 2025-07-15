Controversy Unfolds: Self-Immolation Tragedy Sparks Accusations Against Government

The death of a 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore has erupted into a political controversy, with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sulata Deo accusing the government of discrimination against Dalits and tribals. She has raised questions about the postmortem's nighttime timing, suggesting it was done to minimize public scrutiny.

Deo voiced her concerns while speaking to ANI, criticizing the decision to conduct the postmortem at night and suggesting that authorities aimed to conceal the incident from the public eye. The BJD supporters protested as the student's body was transported to the AIIMS postmortem center.

The student succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after a self-immolation attempt possibly triggered by prolonged sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department. Despite lodging complaints with the principal, the victim received no support. Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences and assured strict punitive action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)