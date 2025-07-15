Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: Self-Immolation Tragedy Sparks Accusations Against Government

A 20-year-old student's tragic death after a self-immolation attempt has led to accusations against the government of ignoring Dalit and tribal concerns. BJD's Sulata Deo criticizes nighttime postmortem timing, sparking protests. The incident highlights systemic failures and alleged harassment at the student's college.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:09 IST
Controversy Unfolds: Self-Immolation Tragedy Sparks Accusations Against Government
BJD leader Sulata Deo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The death of a 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore has erupted into a political controversy, with Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sulata Deo accusing the government of discrimination against Dalits and tribals. She has raised questions about the postmortem's nighttime timing, suggesting it was done to minimize public scrutiny.

Deo voiced her concerns while speaking to ANI, criticizing the decision to conduct the postmortem at night and suggesting that authorities aimed to conceal the incident from the public eye. The BJD supporters protested as the student's body was transported to the AIIMS postmortem center.

The student succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after a self-immolation attempt possibly triggered by prolonged sexual harassment by her college's Head of Department. Despite lodging complaints with the principal, the victim received no support. Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed condolences and assured strict punitive action against the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025