Speakers Unite in Ujjain: A Sacred Sawan Journey
Assembly speakers from Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Rajasthan visited Ujjain's Mahakaal Temple for prayers, coinciding with the holy month of Sawan. Their visit follows a meeting at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Sawan is celebrated with fervent worship and fasting by Shiva devotees across India.
In a poignant display of unity and devotion, Assembly Speakers from Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Rajasthan convened at the revered Mahakaal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, offering prayers during the auspicious month of Sawan. Himachal Pradesh Speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, expressed his wishes for national peace and equality during the ceremony.
Speaking to ANI, Pathania conveyed his heartfelt prayers for goodwill and love to permeate throughout India. Their visit was part of a larger event, the 'Committee of Presiding Officers to Review the Committee System' meeting, chaired by Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Tomar in Bhopal, engaging representatives from several states.
Their pilgrimage took place as thousands of devotees embarked on the 84 Mahadev Yatra, honoring the beginning of Sawan. This month is sacred to Lord Shiva followers, characterized by fasting, devotional practices at home and in temples, and rituals such as Rudrabhishek—a ceremonial bathing of the Shiva Lingam.
