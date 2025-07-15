Left Menu

Deputy Speaker Raises Alarm Over Demographic Shift in Assam

Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin has expressed concern over 15 districts in Assam becoming Muslim-majority areas, attributing demographic changes to strategic infiltration. He criticized the Congress for allegedly supporting such changes, while praising the BJP government's efforts to protect Indigenous Assamese people.

Updated: 15-07-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:12 IST
Deputy Speaker Raises Alarm Over Demographic Shift in Assam
Image Credit: ANI
As demographic shifts spark heated debates in Assam, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Numal Momin, claims that 15 districts in the state have shifted to a Muslim-majority demographic. Momin accuses the Congress of having a hidden agenda to transform Assam into an Islamic state.

In an interview with ANI, Momin highlighted that since independence, no district was Muslim-majority, and the current scenario is alarming. He pointed to systematic infiltration moving from Lower Assam to Middle and Upper regions, citing the significant rise in Muslim households in areas like Golaghat from dozens to thousands over the years.

Momin announced that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shares the concern, urging action against what he described as a conspiracy to dismantle Assamese culture and heritage. Praising the Chief Minister's eviction efforts, he emphasized the need for further measures to safeguard land and Indigenous communities.

Momin criticized the Congress, alleging negligence during its tenure and accusing it of encouraging activities by groups like AAMSU, which he says pose a threat to local culture. He noted the BJP's efforts to secure land rights for over 12 lakh Indigenous people since 2016, countering Congress policies he charges with enabling infiltrators.

Momin asserted that Congress is involved in financial backing for groups against Indigenous interests, claiming the BJP has thwarted plans to reshape the state. Under BJP governance, Momin argues, Indigenous Assamese residents have gained the security and rights essential to preserve their identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

