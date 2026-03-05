Mild Earthquakes Jiggle Gujarat Districts
Three mild tremors, measuring 3.4 and 2.5 in magnitude, were recorded in Gujarat's Kutch, Dahod, and Botad districts. No casualties or property damage were reported. The earthquakes occurred at depths of 29.5 km and 15 km beneath the Earth's surface, according to the Institute of Seismological Research.
Three minor earthquakes shook the districts of Kutch, Dahod, and Botad in Gujarat on Thursday, with magnitudes recorded at 3.4 and 2.5, authorities confirmed.
The initial tremor was detected 34 km west-southwest of Dahod at 11.55 am, with no casualties or damage reported, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) stated.
Following that, a 3.4 magnitude tremor occurred near Bhachau in Kutch at 1.43 pm, and another of the same magnitude was felt south-southwest of Botad at approximately 3.08 pm, all originating deep below the surface.
