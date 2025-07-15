Left Menu

Balasore Tragedy Sparks Statewide Calls for Resignation

A 20-year-old student's self-immolation due to alleged sexual harassment by a college professor has prompted widespread outrage in Odisha. Following her death, BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi called the incident "unprecedented," while Congress has demanded resignations and announced a statewide protest on July 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:08 IST
Balasore Tragedy Sparks Statewide Calls for Resignation
BJP MP from Balasore, Pratap Chandra Sarangi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A wave of shock and outrage has rippled through Odisha following the tragic self-immolation of a 20-year-old student, who was allegedly subjected to prolonged sexual harassment by a college professor. The incident has been described as "unprecedented" by BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who claims to have taken early actions to address the victim's complaints but to no avail.

The allegations brought forth by the victim led to the arrests of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College Education Head Samira Kumar Sahu and Principal Dilip Ghose, hours after the incident. The college administration, under scrutiny, suspended both officials while facing accusations of neglecting the victim's cries for help, despite repeated reports.

Amid escalating tensions, Odisha State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das has called for a statewide bandh on July 17, demanding accountability and the resignation of key political figures, including the Education Minister. The move reflects the growing dissatisfaction with the handling of the case, seen by many as a failure to protect and deliver justice to the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025