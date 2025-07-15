Balasore Tragedy Sparks Statewide Calls for Resignation

A wave of shock and outrage has rippled through Odisha following the tragic self-immolation of a 20-year-old student, who was allegedly subjected to prolonged sexual harassment by a college professor. The incident has been described as "unprecedented" by BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who claims to have taken early actions to address the victim's complaints but to no avail.

The allegations brought forth by the victim led to the arrests of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College Education Head Samira Kumar Sahu and Principal Dilip Ghose, hours after the incident. The college administration, under scrutiny, suspended both officials while facing accusations of neglecting the victim's cries for help, despite repeated reports.

Amid escalating tensions, Odisha State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das has called for a statewide bandh on July 17, demanding accountability and the resignation of key political figures, including the Education Minister. The move reflects the growing dissatisfaction with the handling of the case, seen by many as a failure to protect and deliver justice to the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)