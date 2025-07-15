Left Menu

Court Reserves Order on Bail Plea of Baramulla MP to Attend Monsoon Session

A special NIA court in Delhi has reserved its decision on the interim bail plea of MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, linked to a terror funding case, allowing him to attend the Monsoon Parliament session. Rashid's counsel argues past interim bails set precedence; the NIA opposes the move.

A special NIA court at Patiala House in New Delhi has reserved its order on the interim bail plea filed by Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, seeking to attend Parliament's upcoming Monsoon session beginning July 21.

Currently in judicial custody for a terror funding case associated with Hafiz Saeed, Rashid's plea was deliberated by Special Judge Chander Jit Singh. His representation, led by Advocates Aditya Wadhwa, Vikhyat Oberoi, and Nishita Gupta, argued for interim bail and highlighted past instances of bail for state election campaigning, emphasizing his non-threat to security.

The defense argued against travel expenses, deeming Parliament attendance a public duty. While Rashid's counsel cited past High Court approvals for parliamentary attendance, the NIA remained firm in its opposition, stressing no interim order be granted or else travel costs be mandated if custody attendance is permitted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

