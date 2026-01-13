Kashmiri Leader Challenges Terror Funding Charges: A Tales of Political Legacy
Shabir Ahmed Shah, Kashmiri separatist leader, claims innocence in a terror funding case. His advocate highlights meetings with India's prime ministers addressing Jammu and Kashmir issues. The NIA struggles to justify extended detention. The Supreme Court has asked for evidence and will consider bail on February 10.
- Country:
- India
Kashmiri separatist figure Shabir Ahmed Shah has appeared before the Supreme Court to argue his innocence in a terrorism financing case. During the proceedings, his legal representative highlighted Shah's historical meetings with five Indian prime ministers, aimed at addressing Jammu and Kashmir's issues.
The defense posits Shah as a voice for Kashmiri aspirations rather than a criminal instigator. Despite this, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged his complicity in activities supporting militancy. As the hearing unfolds, the court demands records of Shah's past actions and intentions.
The Supreme Court anticipates reviewing the evidence and potentially granting bail on February 10. Shah's lawyer has suggested limiting his movements to his residence if released. The case underscores ongoing tensions and complex narratives within the region's struggle for identity and autonomy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
