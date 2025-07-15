Tech Titans and Trump's AI Power Push

President Donald Trump is set to meet with top executives from major U.S. technology and energy firms at a summit in Pittsburgh. This gathering aims to strategize on America's AI future, as part of an escalating tech race with China.

The Energy and Innovation Summit at Carnegie Mellon University will bring together industry leaders from companies like Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Exxon Mobil. The summit orchestrated by U.S. Senator Dave McCormick, anticipates the announcement of $70 billion in AI and energy investments in Pennsylvania.

High on the agenda are strategies to power AI's rapid growth, including potential executive actions to simplify energy project permits and facilitate data center development. The administration may introduce a nationwide Clean Water Act permit to streamline the process. Energy demands accompanying AI's expansion have resulted in innovative partnerships across industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)